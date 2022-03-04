The Chattanooga Lookouts are looking to hire dozens of people to help them out on game days this season.
The team's food and beverage hiring fair is happening Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the a-t&t field.
Some of the positions available include ushers, camera operators, and grounds crew team members.
If you can't make it to the stadium, you can also apply for any of the positions online through the team's website.
