The Chattanooga Area Food Bank got a donation of $1 million dollars from the Frank P. Pierce Foundation.
The donation will provide hunger relief in the Northwest Georgia counties; Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.
According to a study done by Feeding America, 1 in 6 adults and children are facing hunger in the Northwest Georgia Food Bank's serving area.
Inflation is making it hard families to access enough to eat in the region.
If you need food assistance visit ChattFoodBank.org/hungry .