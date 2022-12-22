"It's hard. It's very hard. Just experienced just a couple a nights ago, it was very cold. I regret it. I should have come in here," said Sheimeka Reams.
People like Shemika Reams will be bundling up here at a cold shelter Thursday night.
Reams says she's grateful to have a place away from the cold.
The Chief Officer of the Chatt Foundation, Vanessa Blevins has seen first-hand the life-saving impact of a warming shelter.
"It's important because there's no place in town for folks to come in. Usually the shelters we have limited capacity, and we're able to serve more this way," said Blevins.
She says the shelter will keep its doors open for the next several night to help our unhoused neighbors in need.
"Having a shelter like this, they're not having to choose 'where do I lay my head tonight?'" Blevins added. "They can get on their feet a whole lot quicker."
The foundation expects about 190 people to utilize their resources providing women, children, and men a safe place to sleep.
"I just want them to keep on doing what they're doing for the homeless," said Reams.
Reams says for people facing uncertainty, it means a lot.
"It's really frustrating... when you try to get resources." she continued. "They are helping you out and it seems like it's slow, but it's not that slow. You just have to be patient."
Blevins says no matter the time of night, the foundation will provide a safe night's sleep for those who need it.
"The thing about it is it can so easily be anyone of us," she stated. "If anybody has had a flat tire on the side of the road in bad weather, you know what our folks are facing."
The shelter opens until 6 in the morning.
The Chatt Foundation recently started a new campaign called Fast Day. This campaign is an opportunity for everyone in the Chattanooga community to support the ministry and mission of the Chatt Foundation.
