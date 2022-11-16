The CHATT Foundation Cold Weather Shelter will open this week as temperatures drop in the Tennessee Valley.
The organization will open its doors to offer a warm place for anyone on the streets over the period of freezing weather from Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday, November 20.
The CHATT Foundation Cold Weather Shelter is open now through Sunday night as we expect freezing temperatures over the next several days. To receive updates on the shelter, text COLD to 1-833-417-3071 pic.twitter.com/dU3MzCwefO— City of Chattanooga (@Chattanooga_gov) November 16, 2022
The CHATT Foundation said while blankets and mats are often available, the shelter is not a "night shelter" with beds, but instead a safe, warm space to avoid the inclement weather.
The shelter is located at 727 E 11th Street in Chattanooga.
To receive updates on the shelter, text "COLD" to 1-833-417-3071.