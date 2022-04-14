The Caverns wins Garden and Gun's favorite southern music venue

One of the most iconic music venues in our region is receiving some major recognition.
The Caverns in Grundy County recently won Garden & Gun's Favorite Southern Music Venue.
It beat out other notable venues including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Preservation Hall in New Orleans, and the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.
It's a honor for Todd Mayo who founded The Caverns in 2018.
"I've always liked the magazine and the sort of approach to culture in the south," Mayo said. "They have always done a real good job of covering food and travel and certainly music."
The underground experience has attracted hundreds of thousands of people from across the country.
More than 75% of their visitors come from outside the Volunteer State, Mayo said.
"One of the unique things about The Caverns is it truly is a destination music venue, because we are literally in a hole in the ground in Grundy County, Tennessee," Mayo said.
The recognition from Garden & Gun's is special following a tough time during the coronavirus pandemic.
Music venues were some of the businesses hit the hardest, but Mayo made it work.
They built an outdoor amphitheater to provide safe and socially-distanced concerts.
"People have compared it to the Gorge, which is iconic in upstate Washington amphitheater," Mayo said.
The success has encouraged them to reconfigure it to host a full capacity crowd of 5,500 people, which will debut in June.
The Caverns has several upcoming shows such as the Fleet Foxes, Umphrey's McGee, and Old Crow Medicine Show.
To look at their full schedule or purchase a ticket, you can visit the Caverns website.