A social service organization in Bradley County is building a new facility to help provide more services after the pandemic escalated the need.
The Caring Place has served about 500 more households this year in comparison to this time last year. Corinne Freeman, the executive director, said they've outgrown the current facility and it's outdated. So this new one is needed.
"We can no longer meet the need effectively," Freeman said.
The Caring Place has been in its current location for about 20 years providing basic resources and opportunities to neighbors in need, including food, clothing, social work, and spiritual support.
"From surviving to thriving," Freeman said.
Now, it's expanding. Partnering with the United Way of the Ocoee Region, The Caring Place has purchased land in front of the Bradley County Justice Center to house all services under one roof.
Freeman said it will provide space to expand the clothing department, allow individuals to shop for their own food, have easier access to housing services, and development opportunities.
"So we can really help to increase the economic upward mobility for our neighbors," Freeman said.
Freeman said the need now is greater than ever with the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bradley County doubling this year. She said they need the community's help to make it happen. The campaign goal is $2.5 million to build the facility.
"It's a big dream, it's a big vision, but what we see in that is a facility that really will give better opportunity,' Freeman said. 'Our timeline currently stands at 12 months from today that we hope to be moving into our new facility."
Their services are available Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until noon and Tuesday evenings from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
