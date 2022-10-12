The Caring Place will host a groundbreaking on Monday in Bradley County to celebrate their success and to note another milestone for the organization: new space to allow the ministry to continue to meet community needs well into the future.
What began in 2000 as a small ministry to meet community needs in the Cleveland area, has now grown into an organization supported by 60 churches, representing 12 denominations with 134 volunteers, 11 staff and support from over 150 businesses and organizations.
The organization will be building a new facility on four acres of land located in the Blythe Industrial Park. The low interest loan from BrightBridge Capital in partnership with Pinnacle Financial Partners will be used to purchase the property, for construction, and to cash-flow initial costs of the project.
Groundbreaking for the project will be held on Monday, October 17 at 9:00 a.m. in front of the Bradley County Judicial Complex. The public is invited to attend.
With over ten programs ranging from weekend sac pack meals, providing community spiritual support, to a clothing closet for those interviewing for employment, The Caring Place’s mission of providing basic resources and opportunities to neighbors in need has grown significantly over the last 22 years.
The Caring Place executive director Corinne Freeman said, “This is an exciting time as we begin a $3 million project that will provide a new facility to house our efforts. We turned to BrightBridge to assist with guidance and funding we would need for the project and are grateful for the relationship they have with our local Pinnacle Financial Partners in Cleveland to make our dreams a reality.”
Bill Pollard of BrightBridge noted, “Several months ago, Pinnacle Financial Partners provided a $5 million line of credit that we could use to meet needs just like the ones this new facility will allow The Caring Place to address. We’re grateful for the partnership that will allow this ministry to flourish well into the future.”
Pinnacle Financial Partners Cleveland area manager Keith Barrett said, “The Caring Place has over two decades of experience in meeting community needs. We know that our funding will yield a strong return on investment over time and we are grateful to be a part of such a meaningful project.”