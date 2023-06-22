The Cam Run returns to Chattanooga to honor a beloved runner

Next month, hundreds will run the streets of Chattanooga in memory of a man who made a difference in the lives of others.
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 to honor the legacy of the late Cameron Bean.
Cameron Bean was an avid runner was killed by a hit and run driver while running on Moccasin Bend in 2015. The community organized "The Cam Run" in his honor.
While it raises money for local organizations, it also raises awareness about distracting driving.
The last race Cameron won before he died was the Fast Break 5k and Moon Pie Mini Mile, since then it's been renamed to the Cameron Bean Memorial 5k.