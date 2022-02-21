The Bend and the City of Chattanooga are hosting a Job & Hiring Fair to help fill immediate openings within Hamilton County and beyond. The Bend is a development by Urban Story Ventures, located within a 110-acre area along the Tennessee River between West MLK and 19th Street.
More than 20 employers are participating in The Bend Job & Hiring Fair across several industries including hospitality, health care, manufacturing, logistics, education, and finance.
Job seekers are invited to explore work opportunities, participate in on-site interviews, and potentially get hired on the spot. The afternoon will include free parking and refreshments.
Representatives from 20+ employers including:
P&C Construction
Five Star Food Service
SRI Health Care - Novo Health Services
PILGRIMS
Komatsu
Orange Grove Center
PlayCore
DeFoor Hospitality Group
CHI Memorial
Covenant Logistics
Shaw Industries Mueller
COMTRUST Federal Credit Union
Laborers Local 846
Carpenters Local 74
Praters Incorporated
Ruby Falls
Volkswagen
Metalworking Solutions, Inc.
Southern Spear Ironworks
Tech Goes Home Chattanooga
Champion Christian Learning Academy
The job and hiring fair is February 24, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at 1201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga, TN 37402
RSVP: Job seekers are asked to register at TheBendJobFair.info/RSVP.