thebend.jpg

The Bend and the City of Chattanooga are hosting a Job & Hiring Fair to help fill immediate openings within Hamilton County and beyond. The Bend is a development by Urban Story Ventures, located within a 110-acre area along the Tennessee River between West MLK and 19th Street.

More than 20 employers are participating in The Bend Job & Hiring Fair across several industries including hospitality, health care, manufacturing, logistics, education, and finance.

Job seekers are invited to explore work opportunities, participate in on-site interviews, and potentially get hired on the spot. The afternoon will include free parking and refreshments.

Representatives from 20+ employers including:

P&C Construction

Five Star Food Service

SRI Health Care - Novo Health Services

PILGRIMS

Komatsu

Orange Grove Center

PlayCore

DeFoor Hospitality Group

CHI Memorial

Covenant Logistics

Shaw Industries Mueller

COMTRUST Federal Credit Union

Laborers Local 846

Carpenters Local 74

Praters Incorporated

Ruby Falls

Volkswagen

Metalworking Solutions, Inc.

Southern Spear Ironworks

Tech Goes Home Chattanooga

Champion Christian Learning Academy

The job and hiring fair is February 24, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at 1201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga, TN 37402

RSVP: Job seekers are asked to register at TheBendJobFair.info/RSVP.