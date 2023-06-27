"That should never happen" Former employees of East Brainerd Animal Hospital speak out

The East Brainerd Hills Veterinary Hospital is under investigation by the state.
Former employees have complained and reported horrific conditions.
Victoria Bly had worked at the animal hospital for only two weeks when she quit and posted this picture, which has received hundreds of responses.
"Something like that should never happen, and since I've spoken out on Next Door," said Victoria Bly. "I've spoken to multiple dog groomers to say that should not have happened."
Bly worked under Dr. John Haddock and Dr. Pamela Price.
She describes poor conditions and says the medical equipment used was unclean.
All accusations are similar to another former employee who says she witnessed several dogs being choked and physically abused.
"It was one of those defining moments when you see injustice happen, and right doesn't always win," said Christine, a former employee.
Christine worked at the animal hospital 10 years ago.
She stayed for only six months and says she observed unethical treatment of animals. She says her efforts to report abuse back then, failed.
"When I read Victoria's post, it all came up again," she said. "The terminology she was using was similar to what I had experienced."
The same was said by another ex-worker who quit nearly twenty years ago when it was called, Companion Animal Hospital.
She wanted to keep her identity anonymous for fear of retaliation.
"They put on a really good facade in front of pet owners, but the owners have no idea what happens behind closed doors, and I'm shocked they still have their license," she said.
Bly hopes the state will intervene.
"I don't know where they've fallen short," she said. "It's just complete morals and lack of empathy for anyone but themselves."
Bly also asked the McKamey animal center to investigate.
We contacted the Executive Director, Inga Fricke. She could not comment since the case is open.
We attempted to contact the physicians at the hospital, but have not heard back.
