Families planning a Thanksgiving feast this year may need to plan ahead.
Prices at the grocery store are higher than last year.
Sticking to a budget may not be enough for some struggling families, but help is out there.
Freedom Church Chattanooga is hosting a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Saturday morning.
Nathan Garmany, Pastor of Freedom Church Chattanooga says 18% of Hamilton County children are dealing with hunger, and that doesn't take into account their parents.
"I would say that's one of the reasons we want to bless our community every year, especially this year when prices are going up on everything," said Garmany.
To get insight into grocery price increases we spoke with Ann Berry, who is a professor at the University of Tennessee and specializes in consumer economics.
"Individual items have really increased significantly… eggs and milk and sugar," said Berry.
Berry says in the past year the average price for a 16-pound turkey has increased by $5.
Consumer science agents across the state did surveys on local grocery stores. They estimate the price for a ten-person thanksgiving meal will cost around $112.
"Really take a look at what you're spending. Some families are not keeping up with it, you know until they go to the grocery store ands say.. 'I can usually get all this for $100 but now it's $200,'" said Berry.
Berry recommends creating a budget for your holiday meal and sticking to it.
She says there are cheaper alternative foods to consider. And she says pay attention to sales, make use of coupons and try to buy store brand items to find better prices.
And for those who may need a little assistance this holiday, Garmany says they have enough supplies to feed hundreds of families.
"We provide a free meal, and all these groceries they can come be a part of, just trying to help the community out," said Garmany.
The meal kit giveaway starts at 10 am at Freedom Church Chattanooga, at 1212 South Seminole Drive in East Ridge.