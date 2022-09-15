For the first time in three months, the jobless rate in Tennessee ticked upward, after three consecutive months of steady, near record low unemployment across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in a release that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 3.4%, up just 0.1 of a percentage point from July’s rate of 3.3%. The all-time low rate in Tennessee is 3.2%.
Just a year ago, unemployment in Tennessee was at 4%. In a year-to-year comparison, the current rate is down 0.6 of a percentage point.
The number of non-farm jobs in Tennessee increased by 3,100 between July and August. The financial activities sector created the most positions, followed by the manufacturing sector, and then the education and health services sector.