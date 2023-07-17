Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will start this year at 12:01am on Friday, July 28 and end at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 30.
During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free, with restrictions.
MORE SAVINGS | TN Food Sales Tax Holiday
Online purchases will also enjoy the sales tax holiday. To qualify, the purchased items must be for personal use, not for business or trade.
Clothing
General clothing/apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc. will be exempt from state sales tax during the period.
But items priced over $100, jewelry, handbags or sports equipment do not qualify for the exemption.
Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
School supplies
Exempt
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
Not exempt
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
Computers
Exempt
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not exempt
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances