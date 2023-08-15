Tennessee's Katie Beckett Program has received new funding and will now be able to enroll 1,300 more children with disabilities or complex medical needs.
Part B of the program, which helps children receive a financial support package when they are not enrolled in medicaid, had almost reached capacity.
The funds will address demands and prevent a waiting list for those crucial services to children in need.
You can apply on the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities website.