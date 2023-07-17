Tennessee has not one, but two Sales Tax Holidays in 2023.
Just as with the state's Sales Tax Holiday, aimed at back to school shoppers, Tennessee also will have a second Sales Tax Holiday for food and ingredients.
This year's Food sales tax holiday, which is three months long, starts August 1, 2023 at 12:01am and runs through October 31, 2023 at 11:59pm.
Tennessee defines food and food ingredients as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.
Not included are alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.