People in Tennessee who are more susceptible to Covid-19 are still eligible to vote by mail for the upcoming election.
The request forms can be emailed, faxed, mailed, or dropped off in person but it has to be done by November 1. The ballots can only be mailed and must be in the hands on an election official by November 8.
In Tennessee, by law you have to meet certain qualifications to vote by mail.
In 2020, during the height of the pandemic the qualifications expanded.
“To include people who had conditions that put them at a higher risk of Covid or people who are caretakers of people with conditions that put them at a higher risk for Covid. They have continued that through the 2022 election cycle,” Becky Bumgardner said.
Becky Bumgardner is an Absentee Specialist for the Hamilton County Election Commission.
She said first time voters in Tennessee are still required to make a personal appearance before being able to vote by mail.
“This can be to register in person, it can be to register at an agency such as the DMV, or it could be to vote once in person. Once that voter makes that personal appearance then they are qualified to vote by mail,” Bumgardner said.
There are several ways the election commission goes about weeding out frauds for by mail voters,
“One of the things that we do is every ballot that we send out, we have to have a written request form with a signature for that ballot. We compare signatures from what's on that request form to what is on that person's voter registration and in their file,” Bumgardner said.
Bumgardner said there is not necessarily a standard that voters who are at higher risk of Covid have to meet.
“But they are signing a legal document stating that they do have a condition that makes more susceptible to Covid or that they are a caretaker for a person with a condition that makes them more susceptible,” Bumgardner added.
She said since the new qualifications were introduced in 2020 there's been an increase in absentee by mail voters.
“I think it's allowed people who beforehand thought they didn't qualify to vote by mail makes them feel more comfortable that they are qualified to vote by mail,” Bumgardner said.
Hamilton County Election Commission absentee by mail request form.
Hamilton County residents can call 423-209-8683 to request a form.