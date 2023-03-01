In honor of Officer Geoffrey Redd, who was shot in the line of duty while responding to a call in Memphis, Governor Bill Lee has ordered that flags at the Tennessee State Capitol and all state office buildings will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, March 1. This order was made in accordance with the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act.
Officer Redd was listed in critical condition after the shooting on February 2, but passed away on February 18, 2023. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on March 1, 2023, as tribute to Officer Redd's sacrifice.
