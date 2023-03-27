Nashville school shooting
Nashville PD

UPDATE: Three students, two adults, and the alleged gunman have been confirmed dead at The Covenant School shooting Monday morning.

PREVIOUS: Three students and the shooter are confirmed to be dead, according to our affiliates per Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

PREVIOUS: TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to this morning’s school shooting scene.

Per Nashville Police, there is no current threat to public safety.

PREVIOUS: Nashville Police say an active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.

Police say the shooter was engaged by MNPD and is now dead.

Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.

The Covenant School teaches students from Pre-School through 6th grade. It is located at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Niche.com says they have 204 students.

PREVIOUS: The Nashville Fire Department is responding to an 'active aggressor' at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

Nashville FD said in a tweet Monday that multiple patients have been confirmed.

Parents coming to the school have been advised to go to 20 Burton Hills, as this is an active scene.

