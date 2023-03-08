Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross was officially sworn in as the 77th Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard during a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville on March 3, presided over by Gov. Bill Lee. This marked the official transfer of command from Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, who had commanded the Tennessee National Guard since March 2019.
"Ross is a talented and experienced leader who has been a servant of Tennessee his whole career," said Holmes. "He is equipped and ready for whatever challenges lay ahead and I know our Guard family is in good hands."
Ross has over 32 years of service in the TN National Guard, beginning as an infantryman before being commissioned as an infantry officer in 1991. He has served in various command and staff positions, including commander of Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade. He has deployed to Iraq twice for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010, as well as serving in Kuwait in 2020. Since August of 2021, Ross has served as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, where he was responsible for more than 9,000 TN Army National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state.
Holmes officially retired from the TN National Guard on Feb. 17 after nearly 44 years of service to the state. In his departure, he expressed his confidence in Ross and the TN National Guard.
"It is my privilege and honor to command the Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard who are the best of the best and have proven it over and over again," said Ross.