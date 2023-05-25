Tennessee announced Thursday afternoon that its football season ticket inventory of 70,500 has been exhausted for the 2023 season.
The sellout figure easily eclipsed the athletic department’s strategic plan goal of 61,000. The school revealed a 96% season ticket renewal rate and that more than 9,000 new tickets have been sold.
“Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fanbase in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said through a release.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.