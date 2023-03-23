The BSN Scholars program, created in partnership with the University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) and the College of Nursing, aims to address nurse recruitment issues many hospitals face.
The program will provide a new stream of nursing graduates, with a satellite campus of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing located on UTMC property.
Students enrolled in the program will fulfill all clinical requirements within UTMC and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing after completing 17 months of study.
UTMC will provide tuition support to students who commit to working with them for at least three years after graduation, with a starting salary of $26 per hour.
The program also includes state-of-the-art simulation spaces and learning labs for student use.
The curriculum and clinical hours of the program are the same as a traditional nursing program but completed in a shorter period of time.
The program will allow UT to expand its nursing school enrollment, and information sessions are available for those interested in the BSN Scholars program.