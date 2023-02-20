After years of public engagement and collaboration, the USDA Forest Service has released the final revised Nantahala and Pisgah Forest plan that will guide future management of the national forests in western North Carolina. The plan was developed with representatives of other agencies, local government, tribes, partner and collaborative groups and individuals to consider the best available science and various approaches to managing the forests.
The plan is centered around four themes that came out of public engagement during the revision process: connecting people to the land, sustaining healthy ecosystems, providing clean and abundant water, and partnering with others. It enables the Forest Service to partner with tribes to co-manage resources while honoring traditional ecological knowledge and protecting places of significance to tribes. The plan recommends 49,000 acres for newly recommended wilderness, in addition to the 66,000 acres of designated wilderness already found on the forest. The plan also recommends nine newly eligible wild and scenic rivers, in addition to the ten currently eligible, and three existing.
The plan focuses on forest resilience in the face of climate change to ensure the Forest Service can sustain these forests for current and future generations, and that they will continue to provide benefits such as clean water, high value recreation opportunities, and diverse wildlife habitat. It increases the designated old growth network to about 25% of the forest where the Forest Service will work to ensure the development of old growth characteristics. In addition to a focus on ecosystem health, the plan prioritizes sustainable recreation.
James Melonas, forest supervisor of the National Forests in North Carolina, said, “Ensuring our forest ecosystems are healthy and resilient is critical to long-term sustainability of all the habitats and ecosystem benefits on which we all depend. We appreciate the passion, creativity, and patience of all our partners and communities working with us to build a plan that reflects multiple values while ensuring our national forests are sustained for generations to come.”
The final plan, environmental impact statement, and record of decision are available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.