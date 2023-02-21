The USDA has recently designated 27 Tennessee counties as primary natural disaster areas due to severe drought conditions.
This designation allows the Farm Service Agency to provide emergency credit to those impacted by the drought in order to help them recover.
Emergency loans can be used to replace essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganize farming operations, and refinance certain debts.
The primary counties eligible are Cheatham, Grundy, Lincoln, Coffee, Hamblen, Madison, Crockett, Hardeman, Maury, Decatur, Hardin, Montgomery, Dickson, Henderson, Obion, Fayette, Hickman, Perry, Franklin, Lake, Shelby, Giles, Lawrence, Tipton, Grainger, Lewis and Wayne.
Contiguous counties in Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri are also eligible.
Farmers in the affected areas have until Oct. 2, 2023 to apply for assistance.
For more information, visit farmers.gov to use the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool.
Contact your local USDA Service Center to file a Notice of Loss or ask questions about available programs.