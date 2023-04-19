USDA announces grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup for 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the beginning of the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) signup for agricultural producers and private landowners, beginning April 17 and running through May 26, 2023. The program offers a unique working lands opportunity, allowing producers and landowners to maintain grazing and haying practices while conserving grasslands and promoting plant and animal biodiversity as well as healthier soil.
“Grassland CRP clearly demonstrates that agricultural productivity and conservation priorities can not only coexist but also complement and enhance one another. Through annual rental payments, the program helps producers and landowners produce and maintain diverse wildlife habitat, sequester carbon in the soil, and support sound, sustainable grazing.”, said John Litz, FSA State Executive Director in Tennessee.
The 2022 Grassland CRP signup saw an all-time high of 3.1 million acres enrolled in the program, and the current total participation in Grassland CRP is 6.3 million acres. In addition, USDA’s FSA has made several improvements to the program, including creating two National Priority Zones, offering 10 additional ranking points to historically underserved producers, and leveraging the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to engage Tribal Nations in the Great Plains.
Producers and landowners interested in Grassland CRP, or any other CRP enrollment option, are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or to apply before the May 26 deadline. Additionally, producers with expiring CRP acres can enroll in the Transition Incentives Program (TIP). Moreover, the Continuous CRP offers a Climate-Smart Practice Incentive to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The General CRP signup was held from Feb. 27 through April 7, offering a program to establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.