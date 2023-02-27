The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that agricultural producers and private landowners can begin applying for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup starting February 27 through April 7, 2023. The program is a cornerstone voluntary conservation effort by the Biden-Harris administration to address climate change and help agricultural communities invest in the long-term sustainability of their land and natural resources.
John Litz, FSA State Executive Director in Tennessee, said, “The Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the United States, offering a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners. CRP has and continues to be a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and support wildlife habitat. Under this administration, we have made several updates to the program to increase producer interest and enrollment, strengthen the climate benefits of the program and help ensure underserved producers can find a pathway to entry into CRP.”
CRP has already seen success, with more than 5 million acres enrolled in the program through signups in 2022, and an additional 3.1 million acres accepted in the largest Grassland CRP signup in history. Currently, there are 23 million acres enrolled in CRP, with 1.9 million set to expire this year. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is aiming to reach the 27-million-acre cap statutorily set for fiscal year 2023.
The General CRP helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Additionally, the Continuous CRP, which includes the Climate-Smart Practice Incentive to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is available year-round.
To apply for the CRP, producers and landowners should contact their local USDA Service Center before the April 7, 2023 deadline. More information on the program can be found at usda.gov.