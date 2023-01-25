The U.S. Department of Labor has accused Pigeon Forge Hospitality LLC and its operator, Nimesh Patel, of willfully denying workers their full wages and endangering minor-aged employees at their Comfort Inn & Suites hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
The department alleges that the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying employees at least the federal minimum wage rate and not paying them one-and-a-half times their regular rate for hours over 40 in a workweek.
They also allege that the employer employed two minors under 12 years old as hotel workers and a 15-year-old minor in hazardous baking and cooking activities.
“The U.S. Department of Labor will not tolerate employers exploiting workers or endangering minor-aged children," said Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard in Atlanta. "We will use all our rights to bring them to justice, including litigation if necessary."