Monday, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga (ULGC), in partnership with the University of Chattanooga’s Department of English, held its annual Steam Camp at the Tennessee Aquarium.
From slimy sea creatures (nat pop) to algae in a tube, rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders took a deep dive into the ocean's wonders during the annual Steam Camp.
"Our students will learn a lot of skills like writing, strategic thinking, critical thinking, so we're just trying to bring that to them in a fun-filled way this week,” said Dr. Sarah Einstein/associate professor, University of Chattanooga English Department.
"We also know that the research shows that even a little bit of engagement like this one week's camp with the skills that the students are learning in school help's to prevent or help mitigate summer learning loss."
Participating students engaged in physical fitness, social-emotional learning components, and off-site field trips to encompass various problem-solving and artistic exercises.
Through this educational experience, ULGC hopes to increase the student’s interest and probability of pursuing careers in STEM fields.