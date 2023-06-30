UPDATE: On Friday, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the requested zero tuition increase for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as part of the campus's $1.92 billion budget.
The board also approved updated budgets for renovation projects at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and Neyland Stadium, new academic programs, and two honorary degrees.
This makes the fourth consecutive year that the board has approved zero tuition increases for the Knoxville campus.
The university says that substantial state support, continued strong enrollment, and record-setting retention of students make another zero percent tuition increase possible.
"I'm grateful that even as the cost of education continues to rise each year, we have been able to hold tuition steady for our students. The majority of our seniors have paid the same tuition amount every year since they started as first-year students four years ago," said Chancellor Donde Plowman.
"This would not be possible without our record enrollment and retention, as well as the continued support from Governor Bill Lee and our General Assembly."
PREVIOUS STORY: When the the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meet on June 30 in Memphis, tuition and fee increases for each of its campuses will be under consideration.
UT has requested feedback from the public, in accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated §49-7-1603, which requires boards of public universities to provide public notice of proposed increases to in-state, undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees at least 15 days prior to holding a public meeting.
Individuals may make comments during the 15-day period, and a transcript of all comments will be provided to the UT Board of Trustees.
The public comment period will end June 20 at 6:00pm EDT/5:00pm CDT.
Those with a disability who wish to provide feedback may contact those listed below to request any additional assistance.
- Melissa Tindell, 865-974-0741, mtindell@tennessee.edu, 505 Summer Place, UT Tower #1236, Knoxville, TN 37902
- Natalie Keener, 865-974-4211, nkeener@tennessee.edu, 505 Summer Place, UT Tower #1241A, Knoxville, TN 37902
As required by law, the University of Tennessee System distributes the notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.
An explanation for the proposed fee increases, along with other details, can be found online.