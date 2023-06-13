UPDATE: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has compiled figures from the state's recently completed 2023 spring wild turkey hunting season.
The total reported harvest is 31,802, a 6% increase from 2022 and a 2% decrease over the previous 5-year average (32,495).
The season saw changes with a two-week later opening date than in previous years, and the bag limit was reduced from three birds to two birds, only one of which could be a juvenile or jake.
Harvest at the beginning of the season was extremely high and then dropped considerably as the season progressed.
Harvest on private land during the 2-day Young Sportsman Hunt and the opening weekend were 71% and 45% higher than the respective 5-year averages. However, 20 days into the season, the reported harvest was above the 5-year average by only 11 percent.
"The steep drop-off in harvest as the season continued may be attributed to the lower bag limit," said Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator. "As hunters reached their 2-bird limit, they had to stop hunting. In the past, they may have continued hunting and harvested additional birds."
Despite the season's slow finish, 25,500 hunters reported harvesting at least one turkey, 20 percent greater than the 5-year average of successful hunters.
Middle Tennessee (TWRA Region II) had 11,662 turkeys, with four of the state's top five counties. West Tennessee (Region I) had 7,832 turkeys reported, followed by the Upper Cumberland (Region III) with 6,157 and East Tennessee (Region IV) with 6,150.
The 2024 spring turkey season will be held April 13-May 26. The Young Sportsman Hunt is the weekend of April 6-7.
PREVIOUS STORY: If you enjoy seeing wild turkeys and want to be a part of the science of turkey management, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has an opportunity for you.
Participants will record turkeys they see in Tennessee from June 1 until August 31 using a digital form accessible here or a mobile app.
TWRA says you will need to know a little about turkey biology and the differences between gobblers, jakes, hens, and poults (baby turkeys) and understand the purpose of the survey.
Records of wild turkey sightings provide the agency with information on many factors influencing turkey population trends, including nesting success, brood survival, and annual reproduction productivity.
The number of young that are produced each year is generally the most critical factor influencing wild turkey population trends, so knowing this information is central to sound turkey management.
Through the survey, they also obtain information on peak hatching dates of turkey broods and carry-over of males from the spring hunting season.
TWRA staff have been counting turkeys during normal work activities in the summer since the 1980s, and that has served well to get a broad picture of how turkeys are doing statewide. But if you break up Tennessee into regions, there isn’t enough data to tell us about these smaller areas.
TWRA is inviting everybody across Tennessee to participate in the wild turkey observation survey.