UPDATE: The TBI has canceled the Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing child out of Kingsport.
The TBI says 11-year-old Joshua Hunley has been found in Kingsport after he was last seen on Thursday.
The TBI says the boy is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing child out of Kingsport.
Joshua Hunley was last seen yesterday. He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and Timberland work boots.If you have seen Joshua or have information about his whereabouts call Kingsport PD at 423-229-9429 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#EndangeredChildAlert— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 23, 2023
Joshua is 5-feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Joshua was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and Timberland work boots.
The TBI says Joshua has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.
If you've seen Joshua or have any information about this case, please call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND(3463).
