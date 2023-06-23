Joshua Hunley found
TBI

UPDATE: The TBI has canceled the Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing child out of Kingsport.

The TBI says 11-year-old Joshua Hunley has been found in Kingsport after he was last seen on Thursday.

The TBI says the boy is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing child out of Kingsport.

The TBI says 11-year-old Joshua Hunley was last seen on Thursday.

Joshua is 5-feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Joshua was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and Timberland work boots.

The TBI says Joshua has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

If you've seen Joshua or have any information about this case, please call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND(3463).

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you