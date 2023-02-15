UPDATE: The Memphis woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.
The state-wide alert for 63-year-old Tanna Taylor Stevenson was issued on Monday night.
The TBI said in a statement, "We are saddened to share that Tanna Stevenson was located today in Memphis deceased. Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her."
Her cause of death has not been released.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Tanna Taylor Stevenson, who was last seen in Memphis.
She was wearing glasses, a gray short-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans. Stevenson is 5’1” and 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
She may be traveling in a black 2012 Nissan Maxima with Tennessee tag 672BBMM. There is no known direction of travel.
Stevenson has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Stevenson, this vehicle, or have information that could help locate her, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.