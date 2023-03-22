UPDATE: On March 13th, the Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hixson with one count of Simple Assault.
Hixson turned himself in and was booked into the Greene County Jail, with a bond set at $2,000.
On December 11th, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents began an investigation into the alleged assault of Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson of the Greeneville Police Department.
The investigation revealed that on December 10th, Hixson had assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville.
PREVIOUS: Early Sunday morning, a shooting occurred in Greene County involving deputies from the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a residence on Bolton Road in Greeneville when shots were fired from inside the home.
After a lengthy exchange of gunfire, the deputies encountered a man and a woman at the back of the residence. The man, identified as Joshua A. Baker, pointed a gun at the woman and shot her. Deputies returned fire, striking the man and killing him. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No deputies were injured.
At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.
TBI agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to independently determine the series of events that led to the shooting. The results of the investigation will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI will not identify the officers involved in the incident.