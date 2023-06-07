UPDATE: Former Chattanoogan Mitch Rossell perfectly captured the love between a father and son during an audition for America’s Got Talent.
The inspiration behind Rossell’s music career is his father, whom he lost in a drunk driving crash at the age of 10. He shared on AGT he and his dad would listen to country music driving around in the car, singing together.
“We were so poor, but he loved me so much — he bought me a little guitar when I was a kid,” Rossell said on the show. “He always wanted me to play growing up. And I was too rambunctious, was always into sports, and just didn’t take the time to learn and didn’t want to learn.”
That turned out to be one of Rossell’s biggest regrets. But years later, when he wanted to find a way to connect with his father, he turned to the guitar.
“I decided today I’m going to learn how to play guitar,” he said on AGT. “It was the only thing he ever really asked me to do. I felt like I was kind of making him proud.”
Rossell called his audition song “the most personal thing I’ve ever written” and a “true story about my life” while talking to the Judges.
As the Judges and audience listened to him sing, it became clear that the lyrics were not only about his relationship with his father but about Rossell’s relationship with his own son.
“I went for years and never wrote a song about it, and had a son of my own, and I think that finally allowed me to really write about it and bring it full circle,” Rossell told the Judges.
JUDGES RESPONSE:
Judge Heidi Klum called the song “beautiful” and said, “Everyone in this room was feeling everything that you were singing.”
Sofia Vergara called it “spectacular.”
“You could hear a pin drop through the entire performance, and it was sincere,” Simon Cowell said. “I really, really think people are going to connect with you, the song — this was a great audition. Brilliant.”
Howie Mandel predicted “Son” will soon be the number one downloaded country song and in December 2022, Rossell made his Grand Ole Opry debut, performing the single.
Watch AGT Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.
PREVIOUS STORY: Former Chattanoogan Mitch Rossell will have a national stage for his music Tuesday night, appearing among contestants in the 18th season of "America's Got Talent" on NBC.
In a Facebook post, the singer/songwriter urged fans to tune in "to see what song I did and see what Simon Cowell Heidi Klum Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel think of it. Let's goooooo!!!!"
Rossell, who attended Silverdale Baptist Academy and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has no shortage of songs to perform for the judges, including hits for country music royalty.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.