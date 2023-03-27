UPDATE: The victims in this morning's devastating school shooting have been identified.
Three students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, one 8-year-old and the two others, were nine.
61-year-old Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill, a custodian, were also killed.
The mass shooter killing three children and three adults has been identified as Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident, three law enforcement officials told NBC News.
According to police, Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and done surveillance before Monday's mass shooting.
PREVIOUS: Nashville Metro Police have a portion of Brightwood Avenue shut down, seeming to focus on one home.
Police have not confirmed that the home is connected to the school shooting, but the scene is in the Burton Hills community, less than three miles from the school.
Affiliate reporters on the scene reported hearing a flash bomb before police entered that home.
PREVIOUS: Police say the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, after initially saying she appeared to be in her teens.
Authorities say they believe the woman was a former student at the private Christian school.
The incident lasted around 14 minutes, starting with a call reporting an active shooter at 10:13 a.m.
As per a police spokesperson, Don Aaron, officers started searching the school and heard gunshots from the second level.
A team of five officers cleared the first floor, and two fired back, leading to the suspect's death at 10:27 a.m.
The spokesperson also mentioned that the school is run by a church and had no assigned police officers present during the shooting.
PREVIOUS: According to officials, the alleged shooter shot by officers was a female who appeared in her teens and was said to have entered through the school's side entrance.
She was said to have gone from the first to the second floor, firing multiple shots with two assault rifles and a handgun.
Nashville Fire Department was dispatched for rescue task force response and entered the school to save those who were shot.
All remaining students were escorted out of the building by faculty and staff.
PREVIOUS: Three students, three adults, and the alleged gunman have been confirmed dead at The Covenant School shooting Monday morning, per affiliates.
PREVIOUS STORY: TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to this morning’s school shooting scene.
Per Nashville Police, there is no current threat to public safety.
TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to this morning's school shooting scene.
As indicated by Nashville Police, there is no current threat to public safety.
PREVIOUS STORY: Nashville Police say an active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.
Police say the shooter was engaged by MNPD and is now dead.
Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.
The Covenant School teaches students from Pre-School through 6th grade. It is located at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Niche.com says they have 204 students.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Nashville Fire Department is responding to an 'active aggressor' at The Covenant School.
Nashville FD said in a tweet Monday that multiple patients have been confirmed.
Parents coming to the school have been advised to go to 20 Burton Hills, as this is an active scene.
A reunification area has been established at 2100 Woodmont Blvd (Woodmont Baptist Church) for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.
We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.
We can confirm we have multiple patients.
Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene.
Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School. For further details, follow Nashville Police.
