Unemployment drops in every Tennessee county, record unemployment rates below 5%

Tennessee saw unprescedented employment numbers in April, as every one of the state's 95 counties had Unemployment Rates below 5%. Williamson County had the lowest rate, at 1.9%, which is the lowest it has seen in 22 years. Moore County was second-lowest, at 2%. Bledsoe County had the highest, at 4.6%. Ten counties had rates higher than 4%, with the remaining 85 counties below the 4% mark.
Statewide unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% in April, and is just above the all-time low of 3.2%. This decrease of 0.1 of a percentage point from the prior month is a continuation of a trend seen across the country.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development releases a monthly analysis of unemployment data, as well as other labor force information, which can be found here. The state of Tennessee will release the statewide unemployment rate for May on Thursday, June 15th, at 1:30 PM CDT.