Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for approximately $808 million in enterprise value, excluding transaction costs.
The acquisition has been approved by both Knight-Swift's Board of Directors and a Special Committee of U.S. Xpress's independent directors.
The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
U.S. Xpress will continue to operate as an independent brand, and the combined entity will work together to improve operations, gain customers, and help U.S. Xpress become more profitable.
The transaction is expected to benefit both companies and maximize value for U.S. Xpress stockholders.
As a result of the acquisition, Knight-Swift's revenue base is expected to grow by almost 30%, and U.S. Xpress stockholders will receive a 310% premium over the company's closing stock price on March 20, 2023.