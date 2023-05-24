The United States Postal Service unveiled a pane of 20 commemorative stamps to honor the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. The stamps feature a photographic portfolio of 20 endangered animal species, including the Nashville crayfish, and are now available for purchase at your local Post Office.
President Richard Nixon signed the ESA into law on December 27, 1973 and since then, it has served as the framework for the conservation and protection of endangered and threatened species and their habitats both domestically and abroad. To date, the ESA has listed over 1,670 U.S. species and 698 foreign species as threatened or endangered. The Nashville crayfish is among the endangered species.
Scientists estimate that hundreds of species have been rescued from the brink of extinction since the ESA was enacted.
The commemorative pane of 20 stamps is now available for purchase at your local Post Office. USPS encourages people to commemorate the ESA's 50th anniversary by purchasing the special stamps and helping to support on-the-ground conservation efforts.