Tyler Summitt, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his first daughter on Thursday, Feb. 7, naming her Patricia Lakelyn Summitt in honor of his beloved mother. Summitt made the announcement via social media, writing, “Patricia Lakelyn Summitt … born today … God is good!”
The Summitts are now parents to three children, with two sons, Breck and Rocky, joining their new baby sister.
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt … born today … God is good! pic.twitter.com/S8TB5RiFui— Tyler Summitt (@tyler_summitt) February 8, 2023