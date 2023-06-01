If you enjoy seeing wild turkeys and want to be a part of the science of turkey management, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has an opportunity for you.
Participants will record turkeys they see in Tennessee from June 1 until August 31 using a digital form accessible here or a mobile app.
TWRA says you will need to know a little about turkey biology and the differences between gobblers, jakes, hens, and poults (baby turkeys) and understand the purpose of the survey.
Records of wild turkey sightings provide the agency with information on many factors influencing turkey population trends, including nesting success, brood survival, and annual reproduction productivity.
The number of young that are produced each year is generally the most critical factor influencing wild turkey population trends, so knowing this information is central to sound turkey management.
Through the survey, they also obtain information on peak hatching dates of turkey broods and carry-over of males from the spring hunting season.
TWRA staff have been counting turkeys during normal work activities in the summer since the 1980s, and that has served well to get a broad picture of how turkeys are doing statewide. But if you break up Tennessee into regions, there isn’t enough data to tell us about these smaller areas.
TWRA is inviting everybody across Tennessee to participate in the wild turkey observation survey.