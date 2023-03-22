TWRA honored as National State Agency Conservation Partner of the Year

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has been recognized for its conservation efforts by being selected as the State Agency Conservation Partner of the Year by the Outdoor Stewards Conservation Foundation (OSCF).
The award was presented to TWRA Executive Director and Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) Chair Angie Box at the recent TFWC meeting.
The TWRA's honor was recognized for its leadership in engaging constituents with the national program that distributes biodegradable bags for people to pick up litter on hunting, fishing, target shooting, or boating outings.
The bags are distributed across the state to the public.