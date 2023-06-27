The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is participating in the Operation Dry Water campaign, a three-day period of enforcement and education centered around preventing boating under the influence (BUI).
Boating is a popular summer activity for many Tennesseans, and with July 4th falling on a Tuesday this year, the TWRA holiday period will start early at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and run through midnight on July 4, officers will be out in full force.
The penalty for operating a boat impaired has been raised to align with DUI laws, and officers have the power to seek a warrant for blood should someone refuse the implied consent portion of the law.
“Impaired Operation is a 100 percent preventable crime that our wildlife officers take seriously each time they patrol our waterways.” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the Boating and Law Enforcement Division. ”If you are found to be operating a vessel under the influence, you will go to jail with no warnings given.”
In addition to TWRA, other law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard and Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have partnered with Operation Dry Water to raise public awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while contaminated by alcohol or drugs for both the operator and passengers.
Their hope is that their heightened enforcement and education initiative will result in safe and enjoyable experiences for all on the state’s waterways.
According to data from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.