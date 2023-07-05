Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued two Silver Alerts on the July 4th holiday. First for Basim Hameen, who was reported missing out of Collierville, and shortly after that, for William Dearing, of Murfreesboro.
Both men have been found and are safe.
Basim Hameen, 71, from Collierville, was reported missing at around 5:20 pm on Tuesday. He was believed to have been a passenger in a four-door silver car with unknown tags, driven by an unidentified male. The TBI released photos of the suspected vehicle. It was reported that Hameen was last seen in the area of Winchester Road in Collierville around 12:30 pm. Hameen was later found safe in Memphis at around 8:00 pm that evening.
At around 6:38 pm, a second Silver Alert was issued for William Dearing, 60, who was reported to have last been seen in the area of S. Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro. He has a medical condition that authorities worried may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. Dearing was found safe in Murfreesboro today, July 5, at around 1:30 pm.
The TBI would like to thank the public for helping to spread the word and for finding both men.