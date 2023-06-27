Two Fayetteville residents were arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the drug-related death of a Lincoln County man earlier this year.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Drug Investigation Division and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department launched a joint investigation into the death of Edward Adam Carter, who died from an overdose of fentanyl on February 9th.
The investigation revealed that Jesse Dylan Hicks and Harley Hall provided the drugs that Carter had overdosed on. On June 20th, the Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hicks and Hall with Second Degree Murder and various drug-related offenses.
The two were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Sheriff's Department and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a bond of $550,000 and $500,000, respectively.