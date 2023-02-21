On February 10, Bruce Fish of Hayfield, Minnesota, and Victor Btesh of Brooklyn, New York, respectively, along with their four corporate entities, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee to participating in a conspiracy to fix the prices of DVDs and Blu-Ray discs sold on the Amazon marketplace.
The four corporate entities are the first to plead guilty in the scheme, and the owners are the fifth and sixth individuals to do so. According to the plea agreements, the conspirators agreed to raise and maintain the prices of the products, resulting in them being sold at collusive and noncompetitive prices.
The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General all expressed their commitment to protecting fair and open competition in online marketplaces and to deterring, detecting, and prosecuting anticompetitive conduct.
A criminal violation of the Sherman Act carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $1 million criminal fine for individuals, and a $100 million fine for corporations. The maximum fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by the victims of the crime, if either of those amounts is greater than the statutory maximum fine.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.