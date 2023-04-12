The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been recognized as one of the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Energy Efficiency for their Home Uplift program.
This free home energy upgrade program provides essential assistance to income-eligible participants in the form of lower power bills, helping them have money for essentials such as medicine, food, gas, or school supplies.
The TVA Home Uplift program has invested a combined $53 million in upgrades to over 4,500 homes since 2018, with the average participant saving 25% on their monthly energy bills.
In addition, the average combined energy savings resulting from Home Uplift renovations is equal to the carbon dioxide equivalent of 754 metric tonnes, or more than 2 million pounds of coal.
“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”
“This award recognizes the efforts of our employees and partners who ensure the success of the Home Uplift program.,” said Cindy Herron, TVA vice president, Energy Services and Programs.
TVA is looking at a significant expansion of their energy efficiency programs in the near future, helping to ensure that those struggling with heavy energy burden will have the means to meet their energy needs in the years to come.