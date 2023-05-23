TNECD requesting letters of intent for Tennessee historic development grant

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced the availability of the Tennessee Historic Development Grant Program (HDGP) for the third round of applications. The program, established in 2021 by the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee, has allocated a total of $15 million to projects that seek to restore and preserve the state’s commercial historic buildings.
The HDGP encourages communities and private developers to invest in and refurbish structures that have played an important role in a city’s past but that have gone unused in more recent years. These projects could create additional jobs and lead to new economic opportunities.
Applicants are able to submit a letter of intent to confirm the eligibility of a historic structure with both the TNECD and the Tennessee Historical Commission. The application window will remain open until June 23. Full applications are due from July 10th to August 25th. The program is highly competitive, and applications will be scored on criteria such as project need, location, impact, financials, and more.
To help applicants understand program guidelines and requirements, TNECD recorded a webinar with various details about the grant, including eligibility and frequently asked questions can be found online here: https://www.tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/calendar/2023/5/18/historic-development-grant-letter-of-intent-webinar.html
Award recipients will be notified later this fall, and contracts are slated to begin shortly after that.
More information can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/historic-development-grant-program.html