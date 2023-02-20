On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced the recipients of the Tennessee Historic Development Grants, allocating nearly $9 million to renovate and preserve the state's historic buildings.
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter stated that the program is an opportunity to "take part in community development programs that assist in restoring and preserving some of our state’s most unique and historic assets."
The program, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April 2021, is expected to leverage more than $18 million in private investment. TNECD partnered with the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) to structure application requirements and review grant applications to ensure that each proposal would rehabilitate the structures while maintaining their historical integrity.
“The Tennessee Historical Commission is proud to have the opportunity to provide assistance in this program to ensure that the legacy of Tennessee’s historic landmarks continue to inspire generations to come,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director of the THC and state historic preservation officer. “Historic properties are being rehabilitated across our state, including the Snuff Factory Warehouse in Memphis and the Vose School in Alcoa where work is being accomplished thanks to the economic incentives from the Historic Development Grants and Federal Historic Tax Credits.”
In order to be eligible for a grant, structures must meet certain criteria and be certified as historic structures. Additional information about the grant, eligibility and application can be found on TNECD's website.