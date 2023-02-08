On February 6, 2021, Leslie D. Bethea, 30, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville for conspiring to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.
Bethea was also sentenced to three years of supervised release upon release from prison and ordered to pay restitution of $20,805.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the United States Secret Service led by Senior Special Agent Thomas Whitehead and were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mac D. Heavener.
Federal prosecutors said Bethea falsified information on a payroll protection loan during the pandemic to obtain thousands that she spent on a Florida vacation and plastic surgery.