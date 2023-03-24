Anglers will see major improvements across Tennessee lakes this spring as part of the new Bill Dance Signature Lakes initiative, just as thousands make their trek to Knoxville for
Often dubbed the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing,” the annual Bassmaster Classic brings anglers to Knoxville for the second time since 2019.
Visitors can stop by the “Bill Dance Signature Lakes” booth at the Expo on Saturday, March 25, between 1-6 p.m. for a chance to meet and greet the legendary fisherman, Bill Dance, who serves as the inspiration behind the Signature Lakes program.
Since the program was announced in December 2021, much work has taken place under the water in participating lakes, including the stocking of 935,000 fish in small lakes and 8.4 million fish in large reservoirs.
Additional efforts are underway to improve habitat and fisheries management and access for fishing and boating with new boat ramps, expanded parking, courtesy docks, and fishing piers.
Bill Dance Signature Lakes is a collaborative effort between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks, and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to improve and enhance Tennessee Lakes, increase visitation, and honor Dance’s legacy.
The multi-agency partnership has committed more than $15 million to improvements — above and below the water — at lakes bearing Tennessee icon Bill Dance’s stamp of approval.
Work at 14 lakes across Tennessee since 2020 includes:
- More than 136,000 fish stocked at Fall Creek Falls Lake, 220 habitat structures installed and eight fish feeders.
- More than 160,000 fish stocked at Herb Parsons Lake, 175 habitat structures installed and new boat ramp completed.
- More than 159,000 fish stocked at Browns Creek Lake.
- More than 412,000 fish stocked at Lake Halford and 220 additional habitat structures.
- Renovations to boat ramp and parking area at Pickwick Reservoir, as well as installation of new courtesy dock.
- More than 8.4 million fish stocked at Kentucky Lake, Reelfoot Lake, Chickamauga Reservoir, Douglas Reservoir, Old Hickory Reservoir, Tims Ford Reservoir, Norris Reservoir, Watauga Reservoir and Dale Hollow Reservoir.
According to the American Sportfishing Association, Tennessee is home to one-half million acres of lakes and 1.84 million people who fish.
Fishing generates $1.3 billion in economic impact annually and supports 8,140 jobs across the state.
Agency partners and Bill Dance selected each lake for its ability to be a destination fishing location and provide quality fishing fun for avid anglers and families.
Endorsed by Bill Dance Outdoors, projects are expected to near completion by fall 2024.