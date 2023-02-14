Governor Bill Lee has recognized Greg Whitehead, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU), with the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award for his outstanding service as a state employee.
Whitehead has been with TDA since 1995, when he began as a Forestry Aide in Sullivan County. After numerous promotions and law enforcement training, he was appointed to ACU at its inception in 2000 and was promoted to Captain in 2008 and to SAC in 2021.
“Special Agent in Charge Whitehead was one of our first commissioned officers more than 20 years ago,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Under his leadership, our crime unit responds faster and resolves cases quicker. Those efforts lead to increased safety and security for the citizens of Tennessee.”
In addition to his law enforcement service, Whitehead is dedicated to service through leadership in his community. For 20 years, he has served as pastor of the Morgan Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Roan Mountain. He is also the president of the Carter County Cattlemen’s Association and an assistant scout master for the Boy Scouts. Whitehead and his wife, Celena, have been married for 20 years and are parents to a teenage son, Seth. They run a small cattle operation on the family farm in Carter County.